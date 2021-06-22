PSR Receives $9700 Donation

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging has been awarded a 97-hundred dollar grant fro Meals on Wheels of America. The money will be used for the program’s Santa for Seniors project. Last year, the program stuffed more than 600 bags and baskets with supplies and hygeiene products for senior citizens. This is the 5th year that PSR has partnered with the Subaru Share the Love event. If you’d like more information about Piedmont Senior Resources, call 434-767-5588.