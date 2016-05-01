Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Computer Science has created a scholarship fund in memory of Cody Woodson. The department plans to raise enough money to award kids like Cody every year for the foreseeable future. On Saturday, June 26th, in the parking lot of Reid Super Save Market in Dillwyn, there will be a yard/bake sale combination to raise money for the scholarship.

If you wise to donate to the yard or bake sale, contact Angie Wright through Facebook messenger. If you are unable to come out, you can also donate directly towards the scholarship fund online at https://www.support.vcu.edu/give/engineering and select Cody Woodson Computer Science Scholarhip. You can also send a check via US Mail to:

Cody Woodson Computer Science Scholarship

c/o VCU College of Engineering

PO Box 843042

Richmond, VA 23284-3042