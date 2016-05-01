Local Community Rallies Around Vaccination Scholarship Program

After Prince Edward County established a scholarship fund to encourage

student vaccinations, local businesses and community organizations immediately jumped on

board. That support will more than double the number of local students receiving scholarships

later this summer.

“We’re thankful every day for the giving nature of Prince Edward County businesses,

organizations and individuals and the positive relationships between our economic leaders,

local government, and community partners,” said Doug Stanley, Prince Edward County

Administrator. “This scholarship initiative is a true team effort that is helping our students move

past the pandemic and focus on their future.”

This past week, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of a fund

to distribute $1,000 scholarships via drawing to local students who showed proof of COVID-19

vaccination and residency. They directed $5,000 into the program.

That’s when local businesses and individuals stepped in, donating an additional $7,000 to the

fund. Combined with the county’s initial funding, the donations of Hampden-Sydney College,

Longwood University, Luck Stone, Mid-Atlantic Irrigation and Jim OConnor mean that 12 local

students will have their names drawn and receive scholarships.

“Longwood is proud to support efforts to increase our community’s vaccination rate,” said

Matthew McWilliams, Longwood Assistant Vice President for Communications. “Increasing the

number of vaccinated adults in Prince Edward is the way we return to normalcy, and already

we’ve begun to see positive movement toward that goal. The university is happy to support this

critical effort and encourages everyone who can safely be vaccinated and has not yet made an

appointment to do so.”

To be entered in the August 2 drawing, students must be between the ages of 12 and 18 on

August 1, 2021. They must be permanent residents of Prince Edward County enrolled as a high

school or middle school student during the calendar year 2021 at a public, private, independent

or home school. Students must have received at least their first vaccination shot by August 1,

2021.

Walk-in vaccinations for those 12 years and older will be offered at the PEFYA Gym Wednesday

afternoons through the summer. See attached flyer for more details.

Applications for the scholarship are available at the county administrator’s office, at PEFYA

vaccination clinics, or at VaccinatePrinceEdward.org. Students may apply when they receive

their vaccination, or those who have already been vaccinated can visit the registration table at

any vaccination event, show their vaccination card, and fill out the form to enter. The

application can also be submitted at the county administrator’s office.

Scholarship winners headed to college will receive a check written jointly to the student and a

post-secondary educational institution. For younger students, scholarships will be held in an

account bearing the students name until graduation from high school.

Individuals or businesses interested in contributing to the scholarship fund should call or email

Doug Stanley (540) 392-8837 dstanley@co.prince-edward.va.us.