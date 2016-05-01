FARMVILLE GARBAGE ROUTE CHANGED FOR JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, the town offices will be closed on Friday, June 18, 2021. With Friday, being the observed holiday, there will be no residential or business garbage pickup, cardboard pickup or miscellaneous/brush pickup on this day. All business garbage and cardboard collections will resume on Monday, June 21st. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331. Have a safe holiday.

RECAP

Monday, Jun 14th Regular residential garbage pickup. Business garbage and cardboard collection.

Tuesday, June 15th Regular residential garbage pickup, regular residential curbside recycling, miscellaneous call-in.

Wed., June 16th Regular residential and business garbage pickup. Businesses recycling and residential cardboard call-in.

Thurs., June 17th Regular residential curbside recycling.

Friday, June 18th No residential, business or call-in collection