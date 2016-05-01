Farmville Downtown Pargnership Receives 2021 National Main Street Accreditation

Farmville Downtown Partnership ha sbeen designated as an accredited Main Street program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Every year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitilization through the Main Street approach. In 2020, Main Street AMerica programs generated 4.1 billion dollars worth of local re-investment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, and generated 14,988 net new jobs.