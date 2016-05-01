FireFly Broadband Offers Discounts To Eligible Households With Emergency Broadband Benefit

FireFly Broadband is now offereing discounts to eligible households with the Emergency Broadband Benefit. The benefit is part of the current COVID-19 relief bill from the federal government and it provides funding to enable internet providers like Firefly to offer discounted internet service to households in need, even if the household is already receiving Lifeline assistance. The discount can be applied to existing Firefly accounts as well as to new ones in areas where fiber is in place and service is available.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit provides a discount on the price of broadband for up to $50 per month for eligible households, and up to $75 for households on Tribal lands. A household is eligible if their income is at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines, experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020, or if they participate in a government benefit program like Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Federal Pell Grant, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). To find more information about eligibility, visit www.fireflyva.com/ebb.