Pine Grove Elementary School Named As Endangered Historic Site

Cumberland County’s Pine Grove Elementary School is being recognized by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The school is said to be one of the most endangered historic places in the entire country. In a statement last week, the Trust said the Pine Grove Elementary School is one of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools that were established in rural communities throughout the South in order to educate black children. The main reason for the threat, the Trust says, is due to the Green Ridge Recycling and Disposal Facility that is proposed to be built right next to the school. The Trust says it believes that the landfill will “fundamentally change the historic character of the 100 year-old community and put residents at risk from major environmental hazards.”