UPDATE TO WATER SITUATION IN FARMVILLE

A drive-through water distribution station for bottled drinking water will open for Town water system customers this afternoon, Monday, June 7, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium, 2750 Layne Street, Farmville, VA. Each household will be provided one free case of bottle water.

An update to the water situation.

This morning, Town of Farmville Public Works crews were able to isolate the location of the water line break on private property and are assisting with the repair.

The Virginia Department of Health in conjunction with the Piedmont Health District, and Town of Farmville Water Treatment Plant are advising residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary because of loss of water system pressure due to a water main break.

The Town is in the process of repressurizing the water system and refilling water storage tanks. This will be a slow process and will be on-going for the next several days. Residents may have some water coming to their homes but are asked to continue to conserve water and to follow the boil notice.