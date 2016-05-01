Prince Edward will encourage student vaccinations with scholarships

Middle and high school students with first vaccine by August 1

will be eligible for drawing to win one of five $1,000 scholarships

PRINCE EDWARD, Va– High school and middle school students in Prince Edward County have faced some unique challenges through the pandemic, but now they have an opportunity to be rewarded for rolling up their sleeves.

Prince Edward County has launched an innovative scholarship fund for students who receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. The board of supervisors has approved the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships which will be distributed via a drawing to be held on August 2, 2021.

“Vaccinating the children of Prince Edward County is the endgame in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doug Stanley, Prince Edward County Administrator. “We want to do everything we can to complete the process of getting back to normal, back to work, and especially back to school.”

To be entered in the drawing, students must be between the ages of 12 and 18 on August 1, 2021. They must be permanent residents of Prince Edward County enrolled as a high school or middle school student during the calendar year 2021 at a public, private, independent or home school. Students must have received at least their first vaccination shot by August 1, 2021.

Applications for the scholarship are available at the county administrator’s office, at vaccination clinics, or at VaccinatePrinceEdward.org. Students may apply when they receive their vaccination, or those who have already been vaccinated can visit the scholarship table at any vaccination event, show their vaccination card, and fill out the form to enter. The application can also be submitted at the county administrator’s office.

Scholarship winners headed to college will receive a check written jointly to the student and a post-secondary educational institution. For younger students, scholarships will be held in an account bearing the students name until graduation from high school.

“We’re proud of the students in our community and the resiliency they’ve shown through these past two school years,” said Stanley. “We believe this program is a unique way to thank them for their perseverance while also promoting a critical public health effort.”

Individuals or businesses interested in contributing to the scholarship fund should call or email Doug Stanley (540) 392-8837 dstanley@co.prince-edward.va.us.