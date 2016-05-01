Sailor’s Creek Park To Host History Hike

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park is histing a guided history walk and hike with a park ranger along the Wheaton Trail this Saturday at 1pm. The event will be part of National Trails Day. Right after the hike, visitors will be able to tour the historic Hillsman House. The trail traces the footsteps of Union soldiers as they advanced toward Sailor’s Creek where the heaviest of the fighting occurred and winds its way back to the Hillsman House, which was used during the battle as a field hospital treating casualties from both sides of the conflict.