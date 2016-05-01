Spring Tour Reveals Generally Good Winter Wheat Crop

Traders, mill representatives and Virginia Cooperative Extension staff got a firsthand look at the quality and yield potential of Virginia-grown wheat during an annual spring tour May 27.

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation partnered with Virginia Cooperative Extension to host two wheat tours on 12 farms on the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Groups traveled from farm to farm to review wheat production practices, scout fields to estimate yield and quality, and check for signs of disease. Participants will use the information to make purchasing and milling decisions for the year.

Farm Bureau has offered grain marketing services since 1972, and this is the fifth year that Virginia fields were surveyed and included in the multi-state, mid-Atlantic wheat tour.