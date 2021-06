The Town of Farmville will be replacing the brick pavers under the arch on South Main Street just past McDonald’s. This section of South Main Street will be closed starting at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8th and will remain closed through approximately 12:00 noon on Wednesday, June 9th. South bound traffic will be detoured onto Madison Street and Venable Street. North bound traffic will be detoured onto Putney Street and Virginia Street.