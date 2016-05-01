VSP Investigating Fatal Cumberland County Crash *CORRECTION*

Virginia State Police Trooper J.P. Campbell is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Cumberland County. The crash occurred May 30 at 4 a.m. on Carter Road, approximately 2 miles south of Sunnyside Road.

A 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on Carter Road when it ran off the left side and struck a tree.

The driver, Calvin J. Rice, 44, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

VSP previously reported the crash occurring in Buckingham County.