Virginia Dept. Of Forestry Launches New Website

The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) is excited to announce the launch of its improved agency website, which includes new and updated content to serve the forestry community. It serves as the go-to resource about forestry in Virginia for landowners, land managers, and forest industry professionals. The new website can be viewed here: https://dof.virginia.gov

There are several new features that were thoughtfully designed to make it easier for Virginians to locate professionals to assist them with forest management and tree care. The “Find a Forester” tool helps users find the VDOF forestry staff that serve their county. Landowners can use the service provider directories to locate professionals that operate in their region.

The comprehensive Resource Library consolidates a vast collection of brochures, topic sheets, informative materials, and more for easy access. Users can stay up-to-date on Forestry News with regularly posted stories, announcements, and events.