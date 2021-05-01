PECPS awarded Outstanding Chapter – Silver Level by the Virginia Association of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America

Prince Edward County Public Schools was awarded Outstanding Chapter – Silver Level by the Virginia Association of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) during their spring conference.

The Virginia Association of FCCLA presents Outstanding Chapter awards to those chapters that plan and conduct well-balanced programs of work that support the goals found in the Strategic Plan for the national FCCLA organization. This award provides an opportunity for chapters, through self-evaluation, to receive recognition and to highlight their chapter’s success. Outstanding FCCLA chapters plan balanced programs of work in membership recruitment, chapter activities, state and national activities, chapter publicity, and other exceptional accomplishments.

We are proud of this team of students, led by Mr. Donald McClelland