Buckingham County Accepts Donation Of Sentera Building To Attract New Medical Provider

The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously during the regular, May 10 meeting to approve of the contract agreement for the donation of the building and land. It is the county’s intention to use the donated facility to incentivize a medical provider to locate or expand into Buckingham to offer affordable, reliable and accessible health care for our neighbors.

County Supervisor Jordan Miles had this to say…

Miles says the county will be aggressive in its search and have already started that process. The Chamber of Commerce, every member of the Board of Supervisors and every patient and staff member of Sentara/BFM were essential in seeing this through, he said.