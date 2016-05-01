Pride of Rural Virginia Kick-Off Celebration

The Virginia Rural Health Association (VRHA) will host a series of interactive community conversations to better understand the healthcare needs and experiences of LGBTQIA+ people in rural communities across Virginia. We cordially invite all members and allies of our lesbian, gay bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual communities to participate in these virtual chats and share their thoughts and concerns regarding rural health.



The Virtual Kick-off Celebration is June 12th from 1-2:30 pm. We invite community members and health providers from around the state to join us and learn more about “The Pride of Rural Virginia” project and the opportunity to attend virtual “Pride of Rural Virginia” community chats in your area.



For more information and to register, visit www.vrha.org/pride