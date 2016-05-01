Farmville Leadars Direct Surveyor To Find New Location For Confederate Statue

The Farmville Town Council has approved directing the town surveyor to look for a new location for the bronze soldier that once sat atop the Confederate statue on High Street. The move comes almost 11 months after the town council made a hasty decision to remove the bronze soldier. It’s likely the bronze soldier will be placed somewhere in the Confederate Cemetery. The surveyor was also directed to come up with a cost estimate for moving the base of the statue, which still remains on site. The bronze soldier was placed in storage in June of last year.