PECPS Students Sign to Play College Sports

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) is pleased to announce that five students have signed letters of intent to play college sports. With the two students that signed in the fall, PECPS is thrilled to have seven students play sports in college.

T’Asia Beasley, an honor roll student, will be playing softball at Penn State New Kensington in the fall. T’Asia played softball for three years and was an All-District award winner. T’Asia is currently helping to coach our middle school softball team. T’Asia also played two years of volleyball while at PECPS.

Josephine Hemmer, an honor roll student, will attend Guilford College in the fall and run track and cross country. Hemmer ran cross country all four years at PECPS. Hemmer was All-District/All-Region and qualified for the state meet. While at PECPS, Hemmer also participated in four years of outdoor track, four years of swimming, and one year of soccer.

Hayat Khan, an honor roll student, will attend Radford University in the fall and run track and cross country. Hayat has run cross country all four years at PECPS. Hayat was All-District/ All-Region as a sophomore and finished 1st, 2nd, along with his brother Saad in the James River District and Regionals. Hayat participated in four years of indoor and outdoor track.

Saad Khan, an honor roll student, will attend Longwood University in the fall and run track and cross country. Saad has run cross country all four years at PECPS. Saad was All-District/All-Region as a sophomore and finished 1st, 2nd, along with his brother Hayat in the James River District, Regionals, and qualified for the state meet. While at PECPS, Saad participated in four years of indoor and outdoor track and played varsity soccer during his senior year.

Maria Waleska Brito Raia, an honor roll student, will play soccer for Bard College in the fall. Waleska has scored over 60 goals in her four-year soccer career at PECPS. She is the all-time leader in goals scored at Prince Edward. In addition to soccer, Waleska played one year each of tennis and volleyball.

