NORAD AIR DEFENSE EXERCISE OVER VIRGINIA

North American Aerospace Defense Command will conduct a live-fly air defense exercise over northern North Carolina and eastern Virginia today between approximately noon to 2:00p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

NORAD F-16 fighters and a general aviation Cessna 182 aircraft will participate in the exercise. The aircraft will operate at high altitudes for most portions of the exercise and may not be visible to the general public.

To test responses, systems and equipment, NORAD routinely conducts exercises using a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responding to unknown aircraft. All NORAD exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled.

The defense of Canada and the United States is NORAD’s top priority and we are on alert 24/7/365. Operation NOBLE EAGLE is the name given to air sovereignty and air defense missions in North America. For 60 years, NORAD aircraft have identified and intercepted potential air threats to North America in the execution of its aerospace warning and aerospace control missions. For further information, please visit our website at http://www.norad.mil