Appomattox FFA Members Win Big At CVLS

This spring, 15 FFA members raised livestock to participate in the Central Virginia Livestock Show (CVLS) at the Lynchburg Livestock Market on April 30 and May 1. These individuals have spent four meticulous months working with their livestock animals to feed, groom, and halter-break their lambs and heifers and training their hogs. The show was judged by Adam Murray of Blacksburg, Virginia. Agriculture agent John Benner was the official for the carcass show.

There were six different contests that students participated in: swine showmanship, market hog show, cattle showmanship, breeding heifer show, sheep showmanship, and the market lamb show. The showmanship rounds are based on proper showing techniques. In order to be successful, students must demonstrate knowledge of their animal, properly groom the hog, lamb, or heifer, teach the animal to walk, and help the animal set up in a proper manner. The market hog and lamb contests are designed to select livestock that will produce the highest quality meat. During the breeding heifer show, the judge looks for animals that will make the best breeding stock.

Paige Janecke, Bruce Jones, Savannah Jones, and Will Morgan exhibited hogs that they raised on the Appomattox FFA Alumni Land Laboratory in the swine facility. Jacob Austin and Sully Drinkard raised their market hog projects at their home farms.

Austin raised a market hog and a feeder hog project. He placed 3rd overall in Senior Novice Swine Showmanship. Austin’s market hog placed 2nd in its market class. His feeder pig was the Reserve Champion feeder pig. Austin’s pigs were purchased by Cary Fitzgerald and Beth Bays. He placed 3rd in the Senior Novice swine record book contest.

Drinkard was the runner up in his Senior Swine Showmanship class and advanced to place 4th overall in the final drive. His hog placed 3rd in its class. Drinkard’s hog was purchased by Lauralee Mills and Evans Thomas. His project was sponsored by Matthew English, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. His hog earned 7th place in the swine carcass show.

Janecke was the Junior Swine Showmanship Champion. Her hog placed 2nd in its market class. Janecke’s hog was purchased by Bob Poole and Katie’s Pampered Chef. Her project was sponsored by Dr. John Hoffman, CVFP, Webb’s Tire Company, Coleman Farm Supply, and by Matthew English, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. Janecke was 2nd place in the Junior Swine record book contest.

Bruce Jones placed 3rd in his Senior Swine Showmanship class. His hog earned 3rd in its weight class in the market hog show. Jones’ hog was purchased by Tiger Fuel of Appomattox and sponsored by Spaulding Equipment, Larry and Rosalie Majerus, and by Matthew English, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Agent.

Savannah Jones placed 1st in her Junior Novice Swine Showmanship class. She advanced to the final drive and earned 3rd place overall. Her pig placed 3rd in its weight class. Jones’ hog was purchased by Brandon and Hannah Barksdale and sponsored by Spaulding Equipment, Larry and Rosalie Majerus, and by Matthew English, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. She placed 1st in the Junior Novice swine record book contest and 3rd in the junior division of the Stockman’s contest.

Lastly, Morgan placed 1st in his Senior Swine Showmanship class and advanced to the final drive. He finished the day 3rd overall. His hog was the champion feeder pig. His project was purchased by FFA show team alumnus, Michael Tracey and sponsored by Sam Morgan and Matthew English, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. Morgan also placed 4th in the Senior Swine record book contest.

Ross Drinkard exhibited a registered junior angus heifer and a registered senior angus heifer in the breeding cattle show. He placed 1st in his Senior Beef Showmanship class and earned Reserve Champion Beef Showman. Drinkard’s junior heifer placed 3rd in its age class. His senior heifer placed 1st in its class and 1st in the Angus Heifer Show. The calf then went on to win the Supreme Heifer title. He also placed 4th in the Senior Heifer record book contest.

Seven individuals showed market lambs at the CVLS: Noah Boehmer, Andrew Gallier, Dylan Hackett, Eli Moore, Aiden Morgan, Carter Swanberg, and Zachary Wallen.

Boehmer placed 2nd in his Senior Novice Sheep Showmanship class and advanced to the final drive where he placed 2nd overall. His lamb placed 2nd in its class and advanced to the heavy-weight lamb final drive where it placed 5th. His lamb was purchased by Jack Campbell and sponsored by Nate Boehmer, Rock Mill Farms, and Matthew English, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. His lamb placed 10th in the lamb carcass show. Boehmer placed 3rd in the Senior Novice sheep record book contest.

Gallier placed 3rd in his Senior Sheep Showmanship class. He advanced to the final drive where he placed 3rd overall. Gallier’s lamb placed 5th in its market class. It was purchased by Jack Campbell and sponsored by Woodmen Life, Chapter 71, PGI Towing & Transports, Nolen Real Estate, M&M Motors, Hi-End Auto, Andy’s Auto Care, Kevin & Elizabeth Gallier, and Matthew English, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. Gallier placed 4th in the Senior Novice sheep record book contest.

Hackett placed 2nd in his Senior Sheep Showmanship class. He advanced the final drive and placed 7th overall. His lamb placed 4th in its class. Hackett’s lamb was sponsored by Doug and Karen Scruggs, Steven T. Conner Real Estate, Danny and Glenda Hackett, Country Oaks Land and Timber, W.D. Hackett Logging, W.D. Hackett Trucking, Inc., and Matthew English, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. Hackett placed 5th in the Senior sheep record book contest.

Moore placed 1st in his showmanship class and went on to earn the Champion Senior Novice Sheep Showmanship prize. His lamb placed 1st in its class and finished as the Reserve Champion Heavyweight Lamb and the overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb. Moore’s lamb was purchased by Don Ferrell and sponsored by Cofflin Refrigeration & Appliance, Monte W. Mays & Associates, Mike Ranson, Wilkes’ Jewelers, Jerry’s Auto, Coleman Farm Supply, and Matthew English, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. Moore’s lamb placed 3rd overall in the lamb carcass show. He placed 3rd in the Senior Novice sheep record book contest.

Aiden Morgan placed 3rd in his Senior Sheep Showmanship class. Morgan’s lamb placed 2nd in its market class. Morgan’s lamb was purchased by Wilt Family Farms and sponsored by John Morgan, Jr., Chris and Cheri Morgan, The Virginia Construction Group, Kevin Penick, Pamplin Exxon, Hair by Mary, Edgar Jones, State Farm Insurance Agent, Collins Harold W Cleaning & Grading, the Virginia Nazarene Retreat Center, and Matthew English, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. Morgan placed 1st in the Senior sheep record book contest.

Swanberg placed 3rd in his Senior Novice Sheep Showmanship class. He advanced to the final drive and placed 7th overall. His market lamb placed 2nd in its class and earned the reserve champion in the lightweight market lamb division. His lamb was purchased by Appomattox FFA and sponsored by Charlie Peterson, Village Printshop, Inc., Allgood Farms, Gunny’s Farm, JES Foundation Repair, and Matthew English, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. Swanberg placed 4th in the senior Stockman’s contest and 5th in the Senior Novice sheep record book contest.

Wallen placed 3rd in his Sheep Showmanship class and was the Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Showman. Wallen’s lamb was 2nd place in its class. In the final drive of the heavyweight market lamb division, his lamb placed 6th. His lamb was purchased by Jamie Wallen and sponsored by Bank of the James, Stallworks, Brandon Brown, Nancy Sowards, Gary Baker, and Matthew English, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. His lamb earned 7th place in the lamb carcass show. Wallen placed 2nd in the Senior sheep record book contest.

The 2021 Appomattox FFA Livestock Show Team would like to extend a special thank you to Tyler Wallen and Frankie Hoffman for hauling their show animals. We appreciate the help of Taylor Dudley and Matt English in preparing our team for the show. Appomattox County High School is the first school in the entire state to have its own livestock show team. To help support the team in the future, please contact Ed McCann, Jr. at Appomattox County High School, (434) 352-8396.