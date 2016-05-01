Buckingham Roadway Clean Up Event Celebrated On May 15th

The Buckingham Anti-Litter Task Force (BATF) held a Roadway Clean Up Event from April 22nd -May 13th with a celebration held Saturday May 15th at 11:30 am at the Buckingham County Library pavilion. A total of 265 bags of litter were collected.

Eddie Slagle, a BATF member was the master of ceremonies. He introduced the guest speaker, Roger Eitelman from Keep Virginia Beautiful. Sherrie Holbrook, the Chair of BATF introduced Elizabeth Jones, also a BATF member, who gave out the awards.

The first place award went to The Saint Thomas Aquinas Seminary, whose students collected 179 bags of trash. Second place went to the Buckingham Branch Railroad and third place went to Shawn Miller. There were three prizes for the most bags of trash collected. First place won $300, 2nd place won $200 and 3rd place won $100. There were 13 entrants.

A special recognition certificate was presented for Maggie Snoddy for her help with signage advertising the event. Kyanite Mining and Blue Rock Resources were also recognized as a community leader. Kyanite and Blue Rock hold an annual employee roadside litter pick-up in the spring.