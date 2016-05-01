FARMVILLE GARBAGE ROUTE CHANGED FOR MEMORIAL DAY

With Monday, May 31st being Memorial Day there will be no residential or business garbage pickup, cardboard pickup or miscellaneous/brush pickup on this day.  Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, June 1st.  Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 am that morning.  Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only.  Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up on Tuesday.  Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be picked up on Wednesday.  If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331.  Have a safe holiday.

RECAP

Monday, May 31st       No residential, business or call-in collection

Tuesday, June 1st         Monday & Tuesday residential garbage collection, miscellaneous

                                    call-in.  Business garbage, cardboard collection, and curbside recycling

Wed., June 2nd             Regular residential garbage collection.  Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in.  No business garbage or cardboard collection

Thurs., June 3rd            Regular routes

Friday, June 4th           Business garbage and cardboard

