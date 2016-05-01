Piedmont Health District Announces Additional Mobile Vaccine Clinic Locations

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District, in coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and other supporting partners, has announced the dates and locations of its second week of mobile vaccination clinics.

These mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older in a series of smaller and more local clinics, primarily in rural and under served areas where vaccine access can be challenging. They are designed to reach un-vaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient.

The dates, times and locations of these mobile clinics are attached. No appointments are needed.

These vendor-operated, mobile vaccination clinics will move from place to place to support local health department efforts in the Piedmont Health District and across the state.

These mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, thus eliminating the need for a person to return for a second-dose shot. For more information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please talk to your healthcare provider or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/191/2021/05/JJInformation.pdf.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov/. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.