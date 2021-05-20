PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATES SHOOTING

According to Sheriff L.A. Epps, at approximately 1am on 5/20/2021, the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office were called to a shooting off of Patrick Henry Highway near the Prince Edward/Charlotte County line. Responding Sheriff’s Deputies and Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue found a man in his early 20’s with gunshot wounds. The victim was airlifted to MCV in Richmond, VA. with critical injuries.

Soon after the Sheriff’s Office received a call in which there was a second gunshot victim that was taken to Centra Southside Hospital in Farmville, VA. This victim was also airlifted to MCV in Richmond, VA.

Booth of these incidents are believed to be connected and they are under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. More details on these incidents will be revealed as they develop.

Anyone with any information on these shootings are asked to call Lt. Joe Sprague or Investigator Sarah Meeks at 434-392-8101 or Crime Solvers at 434-392-3400.