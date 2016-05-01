United Way of Prince Edward Shutting Down

After 50 years of serving the community, the Board of The United Way of Prince Edward County has decided to cease operations.

The board voted on the issue during the week of May 2, but waited until after notifying its 21-partner organizations about the decision before making the decision public.

The group is no longer accepting donations. What funds they have now will go toward the shutdown, with whatever is left to go to a cause or causes.

“This has been a very difficult decision, but after much discussion over the past few years, we have decided that it is time,” President Rucker Snead wrote in a letter notifying the organization’s members of the recent vote. “It has been our pleasure to work with you as we have served the citizenry of Prince Edward County and Southside Virginia.”

Snead said he would like to see the shutdown finished by June 30, and, “I think we can probably do that.”

Prior to the vote, the board asked for direction from the community about whether the group should be shuttered or not.

There was some feedback, but not as much as hoped, and not as strong as had been hoped for.

“I was hoping we’d hear a little bit more but we’re not surprised,” Snead said.

Board members noted that larger organizations do their own fundraising but the smaller groups would be most affected by the shutdown.

In taking a vote, the board decided there should be two issues considered: shutdown effective the end of this fiscal year, June 30; or continue operations for the next fiscal year, the reassess the continued operations in January 2022.

The vote of the all-volunteer 11-member was unanimous to shutdown.

Over the last few years, the board has sporadically discussed ceasing operation, merging with another locality such as Lynchburg, or dropping its affiliation with the United Way and reverting to a community chest.

The issue is one that is national, as various United Way’s across the country have struggled with the question of their need and significance as people are increasingly giving to specific causes and organizations instead of sending money to a catch-all funneling effort.

But there are those that argue that the United Way provides the most bang for the buck as it divides up funding to numerous community causes, and, at least for some smaller organizations, provides fundraising efforts where there might not be much of one otherwise.

The group had set a goal of raising $60,000 for its partners for the fiscal year. The group usually makes two allocations a year and the first, made earlier this year, was for a total of $28,000 divided among the partners.

The last couple of years have been particularly difficult for the United Way as fundraising efforts have been stymied as the pandemic has shutdown many of the organization’s fundraising avenues.

The organization’s letter campaign was its only fundraiser, and its only other event would have the Third Annual Great Farmville Duck Derby.

Meanwhile, Board Member Lonnie Calhoun said it is important to remind people that the end of the United Way doesn’t mean the various organizations it served do not still have needs.

“There is a need,” he said. “People should still give.”

