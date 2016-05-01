COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics In Meherrin Saturday

The Virginia Department of Health is holding mobile vaccination clinics for COVID-19 this week in Meherrin. Thje move is being made in an effort to bring more vaccine availability to under-reached areas of the state. Two clinics are planned for Saturday, May 22nd. One at the Meherrin Fire and Rescue from 9am to noon… and the second at the Virson COmmunity Center in Meherrin from 2 to 5pm. These clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. To find any vaccination clinic in the state, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov.