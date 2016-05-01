PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS ANNOUNCE VALEDICTORIAN AND SALUTATORIAN

We are pleased to announce the class of 2021 Valedictorian and Salutatorian. Each of these students has devoted countless long hours and a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication to their studies at Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) to receive this time-honored recognition. The valedictorian of a graduating class is the student who has the highest weighted grade point average. The salutatorian of a graduating class is the student who has the second-highest weighted grade point average.

This year’s Valedictorian is Benedict Edwards (Ben). Ben Edwards is the son of Heather and Wade Edwards of Farmville. During his time at PECHS, Ben participated in cross country, golf, SCA, Homecoming Committee, Model UN, swim, basketball, soccer, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Morning News, National Honor Society, Marching Band, Concert Band, Tri-M, Pep Band, Student Government and YoungLife. He earned 3rd and 5th Place in States for FBLA, was Most Improved in golf and swim, was named Brass Captain, Soccer Captain, MLK Poetry Winner, Boys State Representative, Freshman, Junior, and Senior Class President, and Cross Country State Runner-Up. Ben is looking forward to attending The University of Notre Dame in the Fall.

This year’s salutatorian is Mattison Kinne (Matt). Matt is the son of Jenn and Jeff Kinne of Farmville. While at PECPS, Matt participated in Future Business Leaders of America, debate team, National Honor Society, and YoungLife. Mattison attended the Governor School of Southside Virginia as part of the STEM cohort and made Honor Roll. Matt has earned his Associates Degree from Southside Virginia Community College. He played baseball, was a four-year varsity starter and team captain. Matt was awarded the Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship, was Future Business Leaders of America President and was three-time regional competition champion. He was Debate Club Regional Representative of the Year runner up and State Tournament Participant. Mattison will attend Hamilton College in the Fall.

Congratulations to both Ben and Matt for their hard work at Prince Edward County Public Schools!

