PECPS Discuss New Elementary School Options

Prince Edward County Schools are sending a request for a new elementary school. The board met on May 5th, where Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson said a capital application, including an elementary school request and one othe rproject, would be delivered to Prince Edward County administration. School Board Vice Chair Beulah Womack did not have encouraging words to say about the current condition of the elementary shool, saying it is “not a place where children should be learning.” Board member Timothy Corbett then described how there have been now updates to the school building in more than two decades and it continues to deteriorate.