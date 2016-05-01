Two Dead In Appomattox County Crash

A deadly crash in Appomattox County. Virginia State Poclie reports indicate that the crash took place Friday, just after 4:00 p.m. on Route 26, or Oakville Road, about a half mile north of Route 615, or Liberty CHapel Road. A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree, continued down an embankment and struck a second tree. The driver, Brian L. Moore, 50, of Rustburg, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where, on May 8, he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger, Randy S. Petty, 31, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene. He was also not wearing a seatbelt.