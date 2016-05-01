VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN APPOMATTOX COUNTY

At 4:19 p.m. on Friday (May 7), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 26 (Oakville Rd.) a half mile north of Route 615 (Liberty Chapel Rd.).

A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree, continued down an embankment and struck a second tree.

The driver, Brian L. Moore, 50, of Rustburg, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where, on May 8, he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger, Randy S. Petty, 31, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene. He was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.