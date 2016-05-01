Virginia State Poclie are inevstigating a crash that has left a Dillwyn woman dead. The crash happened on Saturday, May 1st on I-81 at the 31 mile marker in Washignton County, Virginia. A VSP statement says a 1999 Toyota Corolla was headed north on the highway when it cam eupon stopped traffic that had slowed to merge for a work zone about a mile-and-a-half ahead. The Camry was unable to stop in time and rear-ended a 2015 Toyota Rav4. The impact caused the Camry to run off the right shoulder and overturn. The drive rof the Corolla, 75 year-old Temple Taylor, of Dillwyn, was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report, and was thrown out of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Rav 4 was not seriously injured.