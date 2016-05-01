Crossroads Board Announces Staffing Change

The Crossroads Community Services Board, covering the counties of Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward counties, has announced the departure of Executive Director Dr. Susan Baker.

“We appreciate Dr. Baker’s contributions to the Crossroads Community Services Board and her dedication to the communities we serve, and wish her well as she pursues other opportunities,” the Board said in a statement.

Pam Wallace will serve as Crossroads’ Interim Executive Director while the Board selects and employs a search firm to assist in a national search for a permanent new Executive Director.

“As an organization, we have many strengths, including the will of our clients who come to us for help and the work ethic of our staff. Ms. Wallace’s stepping readily into interim leadership will permit us to continue uninterrupted service to clients and community members who depend on the Crossroads Community Services Board for help with substance abuse, mental health treatment, housing, and developmental and intellectual disability services and programming,” the Board said in a statement.