Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau Launches New Mobile Visitors Centers

The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau (CACVB) will officially launch its two

new mobile visitor centers on Wednesday, May 5. This launch will be done in conjunction with National Travel and Tourism

Week, a weeklong celebration of the importance of travel and tourism, hosted by the U.S. Travel Association. The mobile

visitor center dedicated to Albemarle County will be at The Wool Factory from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and the mobile visitor

center dedicated to the City of Charlottesville will be at Central Place on the Downtown Mall from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The

two mobile visitor centers will run on a predictable weekly schedule, Wednesdays through Sundays, with flexibility to provide

on-site visitor services for popular events. These new visitor services efforts will complement online interactions with visitors

on the CACVB’s website, www.visitcharlottesville.org.