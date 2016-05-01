PE Sheriff’s Office Seeks Information

According to Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. Epps, on the evening of Saturday, May 1, 2021 at approximately 3:30 pm, Deputies were dispatched to a “shots fired” call on Apollo Drive in the Worsham area of the County. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that a dark colored, possibly black SUV, stopped at Apollo Drive. Apparently, an altercation took place in the driveway.

After the altercation, several male subjects got back into the dark colored, possibly black SUV and as they were leaving, several shots were fired from the SUV. At least one bullet struck a mobile home. The dark colored/ black SUV was occupied by 5 to 6 black males and went North on Farmville (Rt 15) Road. Evidence was collected and recovered from the scene.

Then on May 2, 2021 at approximately 11:50 pm, Deputies were dispatched to another “shots fired” call on White Pine Dr. in the Pamplin area off of road number 22. Upon arrival Deputies found several holes in a mobile home. The home was occupied when the shots were fired. Evidence was recovered and collected from the scene.

These incidents are being investigated in conjunction with three shootings that occurred in the town of Farmville on April 30, 2021 and May 1, 2021. Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office @ 434-392-8101 or Crime Solvers @ 434-392-3400.