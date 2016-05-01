P E County Public School Board recognizes community partnerships

Local businesses have the power to shape community attitudes about public schools, and the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA) Business Honor Roll is a way for local school divisions to recognize local businesses for their support, especially as schools face increasing budget uncertainty. The Business Honor Roll helps divisions say “thank you” for their vital contributions. Businesses large and small, corporate-owned or family-run, play a key role in supporting our communities and local schools. They contribute to our school divisions in many ways, including helping schools with in-kind or financial contributions, donating to scholarship programs, supporting extracurricular activities, offering internship opportunities, volunteering in the schools, and sponsoring field trips. This type of support is invaluable.

The Prince Edward County Public School Board School Board is pleased to name The Longwood Center for Visual Arts and The Virginia Children’s Book Festival to the 2021 Virginia School Boards Association Business Honor Roll, showing appreciation for their ongoing support. Their work has aided this community in focusing on the goal of providing the best public schools we can for every child who attends.

“The LCVA partnered with us throughout the pandemic, providing art-on-the-go kits for us to distribute during our food markets. The VCBF has been consistently providing us with books to make sure our students have at-home libraries. Volunteers from the VCBF have joined us at school and other locations to help us hand out food and books. These organizations have been terrific community partners for years and we are grateful for their ongoing support” said community engagement liaison, Jenn Kinne.

The Virginia School Boards Association is a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards, promoting excellence in public education through advocacy, training and services.

Prince Edward County Public Schools is an inclusive, student-centered community focused on inspiring confident, knowledgeable, and productive citizens who are empowered to lead.