FARMVILLE POLICE SEEK SHOOTING SUSPECT

At approximately 9:21 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, Farmville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 Block of Buffalo Street. Once on scene, Officers determined that multiple shots had been fired. Multiple shell casings were collected from the scene. Shortly thereafter at 9: 55 p.m., Police received another call for service from a motorist traveling West on Third Street, near Industrial Park Road, stating he had been shot at, and a bullet had struck this vehicle. Officers responded and were able to confirm that the vehicle had been struck by a bullet and were able to collect additional evidence from the scene. No injuries were reported at either scene.

On Saturday evening at approximately 6:47 p.m., May 1, 2021, officers responded to the 500 block of South Virginia Street for another call of shots fired. Once arriving on scene, officers determined that one subject had been shot and had been transported by private vehicle to the emergency room. Subsequent to the investigation, officers were able to charge Tashon Lamont Brown, age 21, of Farmville, with multiple Felony offenses related to the shooting. Brown remains at large at this time and should be considered armed and dangerous. (Photo Below)

The victim, a 24-year-old male, was treated at Centra Southside Community Hospital and later transferred to the VCU Medical College of Virginia with non-life-threatening injuries.

Farmville Police have reason to believe that all three of these incidents are connected and all remain under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to these investigations, or Browns whereabouts, is asked to call 392-3332 or use our anonymous Tip411 application. Tip411 is available as a free download from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, simply search “Farmville PD Tip411”. It is also available on our website at www.farmvilleva.com. You can also text a tip to 847411, but you must begin your message with the key word “FarmvillePD”.