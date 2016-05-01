Virginia AMBER Alert ACTIVATION: Giles County

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, for a child abduction that occurred on May 2, 2021 at 1200 hours.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Big Stony Creek Road, Ripplemead, VA.

Abducted is Noah Gabriel Trout, White, Male, Blond hair, Blue eyes, 2 years old, 2 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 33 lbs, Last seen wearing a gray shirt with a orange jacket.

The suspect has not been identified but is possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie.

Possibly in a dark colored SUV or Van.

For further information contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts