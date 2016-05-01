Buckingham County Search Warrant Ends In Suicide

A tragic ending to a search warrant that was being served by authorities in Buckingham County last week. The person whom authorities were trying to apprehend – apparenrly took his own life on Wednesday at a home in Arvonia. The Buckingham County SHeriff’s Office said deputies were assisting FBI investigators wi the execution of the search warrant on Rock Road in Arvonia. Officers had made contact with the resident, but then they heard a single gunshot come from inside the home. At that point, all law enforcement retreated and a SWAT Team was called to the scene. The person inside was later found deceased. The person’s name was being withheld until all family had been notified.