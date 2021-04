You may have noticed the ducks once again. One of the United Way’s most visible fundraiser of the year is back this year and the flocking’s have begun. For just 25-dollars, you can reswerve a flock of four ducks to surprise a friend around Farmville. Support the United Way of Prince Edward County by reserving your flock today at uwprinceedward.org. You can also purchas eover the phone by calling Bruce at 804-986-2034.