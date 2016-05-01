Updated Vaccination Information

SELF SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE BELOW

OR visit VaccineFinder OR call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) if you need assistance.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

EUREKA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL—315 Eureka School Road, Keysville VA 23947

April 23 – Moderna 1st doses https://cw2-virginia-production.herokuapp.com/reg/3245916060

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association(PEFYA)— 2750 Layne St, Farmville VA 23901

April 30 – Moderna 1st doses https://cw2-virginia-production.herokuapp.com/reg/3245916060