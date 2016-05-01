Updated Vaccination Information

SELF SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE BELOW
OR visit VaccineFinder OR call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) if you need assistance.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
EUREKA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL—315 Eureka School Road, Keysville VA 23947
April 23 – Moderna 1st doses https://cw2-virginia-production.herokuapp.com/reg/3245916060
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY
Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association(PEFYA)— 2750 Layne St, Farmville VA 23901
April 30 – Moderna 1st doses https://cw2-virginia-production.herokuapp.com/reg/3245916060
NOTTOWAY VANG VACCINATION SITE—1008 Darvills Rd, Blackstone VA 23824
VDH-Nottoway County has teamed up with the National Guard to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to our citizens for 8 weeks. The clinics will be by appointment only offering appointments from 8:30-12:00 and 1:00-4:00. They will operate Monday – Thursday from April 19th to June 11th, 2021. You can schedule yourself in one of these clinics by visiting VaccineFinder OR call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) if you need assistance.