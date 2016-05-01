United Way Considering Shutting Down

After decades of existence, the United Way of Prince Edward County is considering ceasing operation.

The board will vote on the issue at its Monday, May 3, meeting. But prior to the vote, the board hopes to get feedback from the community about whether the group should be shutted or not.

Those interested can contact the United Way by email at president@uwprinceedward.org

“We’ll decide if we continue,” said Rucker Snead, the group’s president. “Is there passion? Does the community want and need us, or is it time to shutdown?”

The 11-member United Way board is made up of all volunteers. Over the last few years, the board has sporadically discussed ceasing operation, merging with another locality such as Lynchburg, or dropping its affiliation with the United Way and reverting to a community chest. Those all remain options.

The issue is one that is national, as various United Way’s across the country have struggled with the question of their need and significance as people are increasingly giving to specific causes and organizations instead of sending money to a catch-all funneling effort.

“Some organizations have gotten so big the money we give doesn’t make a dent in their budget,” board member Bruce Davis said.

But there are those that argue that the United Way provides the most bang for the buck as it divides up funding to numerous community causes, and, at least for some smaller organizations, provides fundraising efforts where there might not be much of one otherwise.

“Do they really understand how the United Way gets the money to give to them?” asked Lucy Carson, the board’s newest member. “Everybody is struggling now, all nonprofits are struggling. Even if we help a few people, that’s a few people who needed it.”

This year, the group has set a goal of raising $60,000 for its 21-partner organizations. The United Way makes two allocations a year and the first, made earlier this year, was for a total of $28,000 divided among the partners.

The last couple of years have been particularly difficult for the United Way as fundraising efforts have been stymied as the pandemic has shutdown many of the organization’s fundraising avenues.

The organization’s letter campaign has been its only fundraiser so far, and fundraising has stalled at just short of halfway toward their goal. Consequently, the organization has a lot riding on its signature and upcoming Third Annual Great Farmville Duck Derby. In preparation for the derby, The Duck A Friend fundraiser this spring is a way to get the word out about the derby, raise some funds, and, hopefully, bring some fun to the community, board members said. Flocking, also known as being ducked, features members of the board putting handmade ducks in people’s yard.

But the bigger issue is the organization’s future, and Board member Lonnie Calhoun said that it is up to the community.

“The issue is not United Way, it’s philanthropy,” Calhoun said. “Philanthropy is not dead in the community but different types of institutions have different stakes in the community. (The question) in the community is whether or not our community is excited about the United Way.”

