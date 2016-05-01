Limited Walk-in Vaccine Clinic Clinic @ Longwood Today Only

On Monday (4/19), Longwood’s Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic is open to public walk-ins! ~200 walk-in slots available to community members from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for a FREE Covid-19 vaccination.

ANYONE age 16 and up is now eligible in Virginia to receive their Pfizer vaccine dose (16-17 year olds must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.)

Park near the Health & Fitness Center (up the hill from Pino’s on Main Street—turn in at the light on Wynne Dr. and turn onto Pine Street) and walk down the middle of campus on Brock Commons to Willett Hall (on your right).