Prince Edward County Public School Receives Division Leadershhip Award

On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium (SVRTC) members, awardees, superintendents and other special guests gathered virtually for the Annual SVRTC Awards Banquet. This virtual-only banquet had over 100 participants join for the celebration of awardees and announcement of the two competitive awards: the Technology Leadership Award and Division Leadership Award.

Dignitaries present included Senator Frank Ruff, First Lady of Virginia (Pamela Northam), and Dr. Larissa Smith. Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) was awarded the Division Leadership Award by First Lady of Virginia (Pamela Northam). To be the recipient of this award out of the twenty-five divisions that are part of this consortium is an honor.