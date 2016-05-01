PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS RECEIVES DIVISION LEADERSHIP AWARD FOR 2020-21

On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium (SVRTC) members, awardees, superintendents and other special guests gathered virtually for the Annual SVRTC Awards Banquet. This virtual-only banquet had over 100 participants join for the celebration of awardees and announcement of the two competitive awards: the Technology Leadership Award and Division Leadership Award.

Dignitaries present included Senator Frank Ruff, First Lady of Virginia (Pamela Northam), and Dr. Larissa Smith.

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) was awarded the Division Leadership Award by First Lady of Virginia (Pamela Northam). To be the recipient of this award out of the twenty-five divisions that are part of this consortium is an honor.

Northam shared that forming a distance learning team, placing hotspots throughout the county, giving families individual hotspots, using applications such as Lucid and Jambord, hiring a remote learning specialist and implementing virtual-only classrooms were among the many reasons that PECPS earned this distinct honor. In addition, using a data analytics system (Performance Matters), using data to make informed decisions, using accessibility software for students with disabilities and English Language Learners, creating a remote learning hotline, dedicating an email for remote learners, providing training sessions for families, updating technology equipment, and improving STEM labs and hand-on learning STEM kits for students at home were also listed as reasons PECPS came out on top.

“I want to give credit to our Professional Development Team and Technology Team as they have worked hard to implement new technologies this year, while also focusing on alignment and the 5Cs! This is truly exciting to be recognized by our peers and selected as the recipient of this award” said Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Michelle Wallace.

In addition to receiving the Division Leadership Award, individuals in the division were also recognized. The Technology Support award was given to Ms. Catrina Anderson. Anderson is an IT technician recognized for her hard work and skill. Anderson has been instrumental in the roll-out, repair, and upkeep of 1:1 student devices for virtual learning, while also supporting the instructional technology needs of teachers.

Mrs. Amy McClure was given The Instructional Support Award. McClure has been training students, teachers, and families, supports all aspects of online learning, and serves as the point of contact for remote learning.

The Technology Teacher Award was earned by Mrs. Lynn Chapman. Mrs. Chapman has been a virtual-only teacher this year. She excels at using Google, Canvas, Class Dojo, and Zoom to keep students engaged and learning.

Prince Edward County Public Schools is an inclusive, student-centered community focused on inspiring confident, knowledgeable, and productive citizens who are empowered to lead.