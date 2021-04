Congrats to the Buckingham County Public Library on their receiving the April Chamber of Commerce Community Pride Award from the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce.

Pictured are Chamber representatives, from left, Barbara Wheeler, Miles, Sandra Moss, Ruth Lyle, Faye Shumaker, Krishna Jo Melendez, library staff Amy White, Anne Echols, Grace Barlow, Joyce Cameron, Rick Ewing, Brenda Hackett and Latrice Pearl.