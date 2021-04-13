Farmville Proposes Golf Course Rate Increase

The next Farmville Town COuncil meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14th. The meeting will begin at 7pm in the council chambers at 116 North Main Street in Farmville. Of note on the public agenda is a request for adoption of new golf course rates. According to the agenda documents, the golf course rates have remained the same for many years, while the course is being heaviuly subsidized by the general fund. The documents also say the Faremville course rates are significantly lower than other courses around the region. New rates owuld be set at 30-dollars for 18 holes with a cart on weekdays, 35-dollars on weekends. Senior days would be 25-dollars. Military, LEO, fire and rescue, town employees, and student rates would be 28-dollars. Members would play for 18-dollars for 18 holes and a cart. The single annual membership would increase to 750-dollars. Seniors 400-dollars.