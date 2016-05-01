COVID VACCINATION APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE

Within the next ten days, appointments are available at several area Covid Vaccination Clinics in the Farmville region. The County of Prince Edward, with the assistance of Farmville Cares volunteers, is supporting the efforts of the Piedmont Health District to reach our most vulnerable populations.

Area residents who are: (1) aged 65 years and older, or (2) aged 16 through 64 years with a high risk medical condition (see list below) or disability that increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19, are encouraged to call Farmville Cares at 434-414-1188, to receive assistance with the scheduling of a vaccine appointment. When contacting Farmville Cares, the caller must leave their name, telephone number, and the purpose of their call in order to receive a call back.

The following underlying medical conditions have been identified by the CDC to possibly cause an individual to become more severely ill from COVID: asthma, diabetes, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung diseases, dementia, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, HIV, Immunocompromised, liver disease, organ or blood stem cell transplant, and stroke.

Additionally, the County of Prince Edward encourages residents to use VaccineFinder.org, a free service where users can search for locations that offer COVID vaccinations. VaccineFinder works with partners such as clinics, pharmacies and health departments to provide accurate and up-to-date information about vaccination services. VaccineFinder is operated by Boston Children’s Hospital and supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Digital Service.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build protection (immunity) against the virus that causes COVID-19. People are considered fully protected two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. For additional local updates on COVID and vaccination efforts, please visit: https://www.co.prince-edward.va.us/government/covid-19-resources/vaccinate-prince-edward