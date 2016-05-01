Disaster Assistance Available To Some Farmers

Farmers who have suffered losses from the ice storms back in February are now eligible for disaster assistance. Farmers in Lunenburg or Charlotte COunty should contact the Farm Service Agency Office to request assistance during a sign up poeriod that started March 24th and runs through April 23rd. Farms that suffered severe damage may be eligible for more assistance under the EWmergency Conservation Program, or ECP, which is administered by the FSA. In order to be eligible, the natural disaster must create new conservation problems that, if left untreated, would either be so costly to rehab that federal assistance is or weill be necessaryu to return the land to productive agricultural use… or is unusual and is not the type that would recur frequently in the same area… of affect the productive capacity of the farmland… or impair or endanger the land.