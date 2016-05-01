Twin Lakes State Park To Host Virtual Master Plan Public Meeting

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will hold a virtual public meeting Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. to discuss updates to the Twin Lakes State Park master plan. The meeting will be online, and participants will need to register to attend.

To register, visit: www.dcr.virginia.gov/masterplan.

DCR staff will provide an overview of the park’s proposed phased development plan. Plans are updated every 10 years.

The draft master plan proposes the closure of Twin Lakes Road over Goodwin Lake Dam, construction of a new multi-function visitor center and park office building, construction of two new cabins, campground upgrades and trail connections to High Bridge Trail.